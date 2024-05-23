Chart beat: Sobha’s debt drops significantly from peak to multi-year low

In Q4, net debt stood around ₹1,300 crore, compared to ₹1,600 crore at the end of FY23. Over the past four years, Sobha has reduced its net debt by 58% from a peak of ₹3,020 crore in FY20 to ₹1,260 crore by the end of FY24, Antique Stock Broking said in a report. In this period, Sobha's operating cash flow increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,090 crore, the report added. The company thus achieved a net debt/equity ratio of 0.54 in FY24 versus 1.2 in FY20.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

In Q4, net debt stood around ₹1,300 crore, compared to ₹1,600 crore at the end of FY23. Over the past four years, Sobha has reduced its net debt by 58% from a peak of ₹3,020 crore in FY20 to ₹1,260 crore by the end of FY24, Antique Stock Broking said in a report. In this period, Sobha's operating cash flow increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,090 crore, the report added. The company thus achieved a net debt/equity ratio of 0.54 in FY24 versus 1.2 in FY20.

Sobha’s robust launch pipeline in FY25 and execution capabilities should aid operating cash flows and allow for further debt reduction. According to the management, real-estate demand remains resilient in its key markets. The company plans to launch nine million square feet of new projects in FY25 with an estimated gross development value of over ₹9,000 crore.