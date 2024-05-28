Chart Beat: Stubborn emerging market inflation dampens interest rate cut hopes
Summary
- In emerging economies, inflation remains high due to weakening currencies and high debt.
- As a result, interest rate cuts may be further delayed as central banks face the threat of surging global oil prices.
Inflation in the US saw a slower-than-expected rise in April, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing by 3.4% year-over-year, according to the latest data. The core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy sectors, softened for the first time in six months.