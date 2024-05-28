Chart Beat: Stubborn emerging market inflation dampens interest rate cut hopes

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 28 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST
India's retail inflation remained largely steady at 4.83% in April, compared to 4.85% in March, but rising food prices continue to be a concern.
India's retail inflation remained largely steady at 4.83% in April, compared to 4.85% in March, but rising food prices continue to be a concern.

Summary

  • In emerging economies, inflation remains high due to weakening currencies and high debt.
  • As a result, interest rate cuts may be further delayed as central banks face the threat of surging global oil prices.

Inflation in the US saw a slower-than-expected rise in April, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing by 3.4% year-over-year, according to the latest data. The core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy sectors, softened for the first time in six months.

However, on the global stage, the inflation fight is far from over. In the March quarter of 2024, the Emerging Economies CPI hit a multi-quarter high of 7.88%. This composite measure, calculated as a weighted average of 26 emerging markets including India, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, factors in each country's nominal GDP in US dollar terms.

Read This: Inflation is steady but price pressures may pose challenge for new government

Economists at Yes Securities noted that while headline inflation has eased in major economies, thanks to a broad decline in goods prices and reduced stress in the global supply chain, it remains elevated in several emerging markets. These regions are grappling with weakening currencies and high debt levels, suggesting that the anticipated interest rate cuts could be delayed as central banks also contend with rising global oil prices.

Also Read: What will the rising mercury this summer do to Indian inflation?

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue