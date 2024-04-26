Chart beat: The spectre of US elections and Trump 2.0 put equities under a cloud
Summary
- Global stock markets are likely to remain jittery until the election, scheduled for the end of the year, is completed. In a recent survey, global fund managers said the US election was the third-biggest risk to their portfolios.
As investors grapple with geopolitical tensions and ambiguity on interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, another risk looms – the upcoming US Presidential election. A survey in April by Bofa Securities showed that global fund managers see the US election as the third-biggest risk to their portfolios, with 12% of respondents expressing caution regarding this. In Bofa's February survey, it was at the fifth spot.