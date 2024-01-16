Chart Beat: Third-party motor insurance still a sore point for non-life insurers
Summary
- Third-party motor insurance business has been consistently weak over the past four months
Third-party (TP) motor insurance has seen a continued decline in performance, with a notable decrease in a key metric in December. Last month, gross direct premium growth for this segment was just 6% year-on-year, a drop from the 7% increase recorded in the preceding two months, according to data from the General Insurance Council and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). This downturn, in turn, impacted the overall performance of the non-life insurance industry in the December quarter (Q3FY24).