Chart Beat: Tough March quarter for cement companies?
Summary
- There is a risk to realization of cement companies in the March quarter, if prices remain muted in the short term
Pricing trends in the domestic cement industry have remained subdued for a while now. According to a recent dealers channel check by Jefferies India, there was a 1.5% decrease in the all-India average cement price to ₹362 per 50-kg bag in January. The decline was more pronounced in the eastern region, with a 2.2% drop, followed by a 2% decline in the northern region month-on-month.