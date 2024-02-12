Chart Beat: Tough March quarter for cement companies?

There is a risk to realization of cement companies in the March quarter (Q4FY24), if prices remain muted in the short term. Although there have been announcements of price increases in some markets for February, dealers remain uncertain about their implementation, as per the Jefferies report dated 1 February. On a brighter note, the softening of coal and petcoke prices may alleviate some pressure on profitability, partially offsetting the impact of weak pricing.

