Chart Beat: Two-wheeler volumes shine in December quarter
Two-wheeler companies are a step ahead of other automobile segments. As the chart alongside shows, the year-on-year wholesale volume growth clocked by two-wheeler companies through each month of the December quarter is higher than the growth seen by passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. For instance, in December, volume growth of two-wheeler companies stood at 15% vis-à-vis 6% growth in passenger vehicles. Medium & heavy commercial vehicles trucks and tractors saw their respective volumes fall by 2% and 17%.