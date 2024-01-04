comScore

Chart Beat: Two-wheeler volumes shine in December quarter

Vineetha Sampath 1 min read 04 Jan 2024, 10:57 AM IST
A favourable base aided growth rates for two-wheelers. PTI Photo
A favourable base aided growth rates for two-wheelers. PTI Photo

Summary

  • In December, volume growth of two-wheeler companies stood at 15% vis-à-vis 6% growth in passenger vehicles

Two-wheeler companies are a step ahead of other automobile segments. As the chart alongside shows, the year-on-year wholesale volume growth clocked by two-wheeler companies through each month of the December quarter is higher than the growth seen by passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and tractors. For instance, in December, volume growth of two-wheeler companies stood at 15% vis-à-vis 6% growth in passenger vehicles. Medium & heavy commercial vehicles trucks and tractors saw their respective volumes fall by 2% and 17%.

Sure, a favourable base aided growth rates for two-wheelers. Even so, the demand environment is gradually recovering and that means improving prospects for the two-wheeler segment. On the other hand, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to see a slowdown. With pent-up demand being met and pending order backlogs fulfilled, volume growth is likely to moderate. For tractors, rural demand needs to pick up pace while for commercial vehicles the upcoming election is a key monitorable.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App