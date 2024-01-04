Chart Beat: Two-wheeler volumes shine in December quarter

Sure, a favourable base aided growth rates for two-wheelers. Even so, the demand environment is gradually recovering and that means improving prospects for the two-wheeler segment. On the other hand, the passenger vehicle segment is likely to see a slowdown. With pent-up demand being met and pending order backlogs fulfilled, volume growth is likely to moderate. For tractors, rural demand needs to pick up pace while for commercial vehicles the upcoming election is a key monitorable.

