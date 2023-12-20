comScore

Chart Beat: Unlisted Indian cos carry higher debt burden than listed peers

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 20 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST
The study shows that listed companies account for only about a quarter of India’s corporate debt, implying that the unlisted sector is almost three times the listed universe in terms of debt. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)
The study shows that listed companies account for only about a quarter of India’s corporate debt, implying that the unlisted sector is almost three times the listed universe in terms of debt. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Summary

  • Motilal Oswal's study shows that listed companies account for only about a quarter of India’s corporate debt, implying that the unlisted sector is almost three times the listed universe in terms of debt.

Indian companies in the unlisted space are carrying a higher debt burden than their listed counterparts. An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd showed that while debt of the entire corporate sector (listed plus unlisted) has grown at a similar pace in the pre- and post-Covid period, debt of listed companies has grown at a much slower pace, compared to that of the unlisted sector. In fact, the debt of the latter has grown faster than seen in the pre-covid period. For this analysis, Motilal Oswal has estimated the outstanding debt of the listed corporates, after which it has derived leverage of the unlisted companies using the residual approach. The study shows that listed companies account for only about a quarter of India’s corporate debt, implying that the unlisted sector is almost three times the listed universe in terms of debt.

 

Further, while the listed companies have de-leveraged by almost a fifth to 13.4% of the gross domestic product (GDP) last year, de-leveraging of the unlisted category was more modest, as it is estimated at 39.4% of GDP in FY23, down from 41% in the pre-covid years.

