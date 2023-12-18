comScore

Chart Beat: What potential rate cuts mean for equities

Harsha Jethmalani 1 min read 18 Dec 2023, 10:49 AM IST
The US Federal Reserve's dovish signal has come as a shot in the arm for global equity markets. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) (AP)
Summary

  • The initial leg of rate-cut cycles by the RBI has had mixed results for Nifty over the last 15 years

The US Federal Reserve's dovish signal has come as a shot in the arm for global equity markets as investors are bracing for three interest rate cuts in 2024. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to follow suit with concurrent rate cuts, said Emkay Global Financial Services. While equity investors are currently euphoric, the historical trend varies. Emkay's analysis shows that the initial leg of rate-cut cycles by the RBI has had mixed results for equities (Nifty) over the last 15 years.

The strike rate for a positive reaction is 3/4, mostly captured in the run-up to the cut. The additional wrinkle in this cycle is that we are entering the rate-cut cycle on the back of strong growth, said Emkay.

