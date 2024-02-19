Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat: Why IndiGo’s market share slipped in January

Chart Beat: Why IndiGo’s market share slipped in January

Vineetha Sampath

  • Drop in share of IndiGo likely reflects impact of its aircraft grounding in Q4, even as peer Air India continues to build fleet, analysts said

Indigo's market share slipped month-on-month to 60.2%.

IndiGo’s domestic passenger traffic grew 16% year-on-year in January, but market share slipped sequentially to 60.2%. The InterGlobe run airline's market share is the lowest since the shutdown of Go First’s operations in May. “Drop in share of IndiGo likely reflects impact of its aircraft grounding in Q4, even as peer (Air India) continues to build fleet," said Jefferies India. The market share of the Air India group touched a recent high of 28.3% last month versus 27% in December.

IndiGo’s domestic passenger traffic grew 16% year-on-year in January, but market share slipped sequentially to 60.2%. The InterGlobe run airline's market share is the lowest since the shutdown of Go First’s operations in May. “Drop in share of IndiGo likely reflects impact of its aircraft grounding in Q4, even as peer (Air India) continues to build fleet," said Jefferies India. The market share of the Air India group touched a recent high of 28.3% last month versus 27% in December.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Hereon, investors will keep a close eye on how fuel prices shape up in the coming days, as that will be crucial from a profitability perspective. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices account for a big chunk of operating costs of airlines, and thus, higher fuel prices hurt profits. ATF prices fell a bit month-on-month in February. “Spot jet fuel suggests ATF may remain stable month-on-month next month," according to Jefferies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vineetha Sampath

Vineetha Sampath is a chartered accountant and is experienced in the field of research analysis. She joined Mint's Mark to Market team recently and this is her first stint in journalism.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.