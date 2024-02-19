Chart Beat: Why IndiGo’s market share slipped in January

IndiGo’s domestic passenger traffic grew 16% year-on-year in January, but market share slipped sequentially to 60.2%. The InterGlobe run airline's market share is the lowest since the shutdown of Go First’s operations in May. “Drop in share of IndiGo likely reflects impact of its aircraft grounding in Q4, even as peer (Air India) continues to build fleet," said Jefferies India. The market share of the Air India group touched a recent high of 28.3% last month versus 27% in December.