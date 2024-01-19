Chart Beat: Why NMDC does not have enough steam to sustain the momentum
Summary
- Global iron ore prices have started falling, and back home, domestic steel prices are on a weak footing
NMDC Ltd’s shares have risen almost 60% in the last one year fuelled by factors such as the uptick in iron ore prices and healthy volume growth. The state-owned iron ore producer hiked prices of lumps and fines for the fourth consecutive time in January. The prices of lump ore and fines stand at ₹5,600 per tonne and ₹4,910 per tonne, respectively.