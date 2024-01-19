 Chart Beat: Why NMDC does not have enough steam to sustain the momentum | Mint

Chart Beat: Why NMDC does not have enough steam to sustain the momentum

Vineetha Sampath 1 min read 19 Jan 2024, 12:28 PM IST
The state-owned iron ore producer hiked prices of lumps and fines for the fourth consecutive time in January.
The state-owned iron ore producer hiked prices of lumps and fines for the fourth consecutive time in January.

Summary

  • Global iron ore prices have started falling, and back home, domestic steel prices are on a weak footing

NMDC Ltd’s shares have risen almost 60% in the last one year fuelled by factors such as the uptick in iron ore prices and healthy volume growth. The state-owned iron ore producer hiked prices of lumps and fines for the fourth consecutive time in January. The prices of lump ore and fines stand at 5,600 per tonne and 4,910 per tonne, respectively.

But prices may lose their momentum going ahead. For one, global iron ore prices have started falling. Currently, the price of China iron ore fines is about $129 per tonne, down 7% versus December end levels, according to SteelMint.

Back home, domestic steel prices are on a weak footing. Iron ore is a key raw material used in steel production, and subdued demand for it means a further ramp-up in iron ore prices can be ruled out. “We see downside to spot iron ore prices as the recent rally, mainly on optimism around Chinese stimulus, lacks fundamental grounds," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 18 January.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App