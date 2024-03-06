Chart Beat: Will Royal Enfield lose its market clutch?

Eicher Motors Ltd’s Royal Enfield is likely to see a drop in its market share in the coming months. True, the company is launching new vehicles, but so are its peers. New launches would aid in category expansion, which augurs well for Royal Enfield. But, rising competition would offset this benefit. Peers–Bajaj Auto Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd– have launched premium vehicles in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles and Harley Davidson, respectively.