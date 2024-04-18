Chart Beat: With room rates at peak, sunny side up for hotel stocks

The good run for hotels companies is expected to continue into fiscal year 2025 (FY25). For the first 11 months of FY24 (11MFY24), average room rates (ARR)—a key metric for the sector—increased by 14% year-over-year to ₹7,560 per day. In February alone, ARR in India reached a record high of ₹8,900 per day, a 7% increase from the previous year, along with a robust occupancy rate of 73%, resulting in a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of ₹6,500 per day, according to a report from Kotak Institutional Equities. Effectively, this sets up for a strong double-digit ARR growth for FY25 based on the current run-rate, added the report.