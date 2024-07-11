Chart Beat: India's economic policy uncertainty index spikes again in June
Summary
- The India Economic Policy Uncertainty Index has experienced significant volatility
- This trend shows jitters among investors causing fears about policy continuity
Concerns are mounting on India's economic policy front, shows the India Economic Policy Uncertainty Index. The index has been wobbly lately and shot up again in June to 137.61 from 83.04 in May and 137.18 in April. The chart below shows the volatile trend in the index.