Chase for volumes keeps cement prices subdued in south India1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 09:01 PM IST
While demand growth in the south has been decent, intense competition has weighed on prices in recent months. The market also faces a situation of oversupply.
Cement prices across India are yet to see a sustained improvement, but the southern part of the country has been a particular disappointment. Recent dealers channel check by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities showed this month (until 9 March), key cities in the south saw prices dip by ₹5-10 per bag compared to the previous month. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms. In comparison, while prices were stable in north, west and the northeast, they saw a marginal uptick in east and central India, showed the channel check.
