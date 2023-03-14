Chase for volumes keeps cement prices subdued in south India

Ahead of the general elections next year, increased government spending on infrastructure and related projects is expected to keep near-term cement demand firm across the country. So, some companies have increased their focus on non-trade sales to tap this potential demand. A non-trade sale is when goods are sold by the manufacturer directly to the consumer. These are bulk sales to large buyers such as the government or big infrastructure/real estate companies. Note that average cement prices in the non-trade segment are usually lower than the trade segment where cement is sold by companies to dealers, who in turn sell the product to consumers.