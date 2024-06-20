Chemicals companies’ capex intensity is poised to take a breather
Summary
- After three years of investing significantly in capacity building, the focus is likely to be on ramping up output, operating leverage and improving cash-flow generation
Chemical companies are set to further moderate their capital expenditure intensity after having invested significantly in capacity building over the past three years. FY24 was a tough year for the sector. Listed chemical makers grappled with issues such as excessive inventory and Chinese dumping of excess produce, exported at low prices across geographies.