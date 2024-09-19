Cholamandalam is in spotlight, but watch the valuations
Summary
- The market capitalization of Cholamandalam is far behind that of number one player Bajaj Finance, but both trade at similar valuations. While the macro scenario is favouring NBFCs, investors must not lose sight of the valuation
The US Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2020, paving the way for global monetary policy easing, including India. According to Macquarie, the biggest beneficiary of interest rate cuts within the banking, financial services and insurance space could be non-banking financial companies or NBFCs.