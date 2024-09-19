Cholamandalam is in spotlight, but watch the valuations

The company has set a target of RoA of 3.5% (based on pre-tax earnings) on a sustainable basis over the next few years versus 3.2% seen in the first quarter of FY25. Sharekhan is yet to factor in likely gains from the expected softening of interest rates. Generally, a change in interest rate for a company with assets and liability, both on a fixed or a floating rate, should have minimum impact on interest spread.