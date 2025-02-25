CIE Automotive banks on India as Europe business falters
Summary
- While its India business clocked steady 2% revenue growth in the December quarter, revenue from Europe fell as much as 22%. Can CIE scale its domestic business quickly enough to offset the overseas drag?
CIE Automotive India Ltd is struggling with a slowdown in its Europe business, which is adding pressure to overall profitability. Consolidated Ebitda margin fell 43 basis points year-on-year to 14.2% in the December quarter (Q4CY24). Ebitda thus declined 8.6% to ₹299 crore at a time when revenue dropped 5.8%. The company follows a January-to-December financial year.