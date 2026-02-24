CIE Automotive banks on India for growth; Europe recovery crucial
Summary
CIE’s shares are up about 20% in the past one month. The recent rally looks like the Street is pricing in a better 2026–2027. At current valuations, the stock won’t look too pricey if the recovery sustain
CIE Automotive India Ltd’s shares are up about 7% since its December quarter (Q4CY25) results last week, as growth momentum continued to gather pace.
