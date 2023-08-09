CIL loses edge on e-auction prices3 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:58 PM IST
CIL’s e-auction realizations have fallen consistently over the past three quarters on a sequential basis.
A key factor that boosted Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) earnings last year is losing steam. As the chart alongside shows, CIL’s price realization for coal sold through the e-auction route touched a high in the quarter ended September 2022 (Q2FY23). Back then, the e-auction realization was higher by as much as 330% compared to the realization of coal sold through fuel supply agreements (FSA). However, this tailwind is now fading away. E-auction realizations are anchored around international coal prices, which have been on a downtrend this year.
