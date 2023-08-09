CIL loses edge on e-auction prices

Given this, volume performance becomes crucial. For the first four months of FY24, CIL has clocked year-on-year growth of 6.3% in its offtake volume to 246.5 million tonnes. It remains to be seen if the company meets its offtake target of 780 million tonnes in FY24. In Q1, FSA volumes share stood at about 90% and they cater to the power and non-power sector. Higher supplies to the non-power sector aid the FSA realization and thus, overall revenue. In the monthly update for July, CIL noted that supplies to the power sector have stabilized and there is no pressure of criticality at plants. Thus, it could meet the demand of the non-power sector.