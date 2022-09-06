CIL shares light up; FSA hikes needed

Europe has banned coal imports from Russia, a key exporter of this commodity, against the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This would mean an increase in coal supply from Australia and South Africa. Also, elevated natural gas prices offer no respite and would boost coal demand in Europe in winter. As such, Europe has restarted its coal-fired power plants. “We further believe Europe will continue to reopen as well as increase the life of its remaining thermal power plants to shift away from Russian gas and in the process will fuel demand for thermal coal," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

