Mumbai : Shares of Cipla Ltd gained as much as 9.57% after it posted a net profit of ₹566.04 crore in quarter ended June, an increase of 26.6% from ₹447.15 crore a year ago.

At 11.25 am, Cipla was trading at ₹794.00, up 8.98% from its previous close, while the benchmark index Sensex gained 0.96% to 38405.49.

Revenue from operations grew 9% to ₹4,346.2 crore for the June quarter. India business showed a 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth at ₹1,608 crore and South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access (SAGA) business grew 10% to ₹763 crore. On the other hand, emerging markets registered a 64% jump in business at ₹457 crore and Europe showed a 19% rise to ₹240 crore.

However, North America business fell 9% y-o-y but grew 19% sequentially to ₹1,021 crore in Q1 FY21.

On the operating front, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ( Ebitda ) increased 15.9% to ₹1,048.8 crore and margin expanded 140 basis points y-o-y to 24.1%.

“Extremely pleased to report our June quarter performance, which reflects the inherent strength of our business backed by agile and resilient operations, cost control initiatives and continued delivery on our strategic priorities," said Umang Vohra, managing director and Global CEO, Cipla.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal in a result note said "Expect a 29% earnings cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR), led by niche launches in US Generics, coupled with a ramp-up in Albuterol Sulfate and improved growth through renewed strategy in Domestic Formulations (DF) and value the stock at 22 times 12 months forward earnings to a target price of ₹790 as valuation leaves limited scope for returns from current levels". The brokerage has a neutral rating on the stock.

Earlier, this month, Cipla witnessed three senior-level exits—Nikhil Chopra, company's executive vice-president and CEO for India business, Nikhil Lalwani, head of India prescription business, and Kunal Khanna, cluster head of chronic and emerging business development and portfolio.

