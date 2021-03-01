Cipla on a firm wicket; sustaining growth momentum, margins hold key

MUMBAI: Strong growth across geographies and margin improvement have been the reasons for firm investor sentiment for Cipla Ltd . The stock not only has more than doubled since its March lows, but is trading near its 52-week highs seen in February.

The company’s US market growth remains robust, led by the unfolding of its respiratory franchise. Gains made with the launch of Albuterol inhaler generics have helped the company regain momentum in US sales. The company’s Q3 US sales grew 6% year-on-year in constant currency terms, driven by a pick-up in Albuterol sales. Having garnered 12% prescription share in the US, Cipla is doing well and analysts feel there is scope for more gains. The company expects to maintain market share, and grow gradually.

Albuterol has a market size of about $900 million as per analysts.

Cipla plans to file for more respiratory products in the US. Besides the target action date is approaching for the approval of the much-awaited generic Advair inhaler. The anticipated launch in FY22 can accrue more benefits to company’s US sales. The market for Advair inhaler generics is much larger than Albuterol.

Notably, other product launches and approvals will also continue to benefit the pharma major. It expects one niche launch per quarter starting from 1QFY22 - at least $15 million to $20 million per annum opportunity with each launch, as per analysts.

The company’s strong chronic portfolio in the domestic market is growth supportive. Cipla had reaped benefits of covid-19 treatment drugs launched over the past few quarters. Sales of these, however, will likely to decline hereon. Though the fall will be compensated by a rebound in domestic sales especially in the acute segment, the Street will remain watchful in the near term. The company is pursuing various efforts on segment wise growth and can see potential upside from portfolio synergies under ‘One India’ initiative.

The company’s India business grew 21.6% during the three months to December.

South Africa remains an important geography for Cipla, where it has its own front end. It targets private business, tender business and OTC (over the counter selling products) to drive growth in the geography. Cipla's South Africa sales rose] 10% y-o-y during Q3.

Europe, emerging markets, API sales, among others, increased 18-46% year on year during the last quarter. Sustaining this momentum will be crucial for Cipla.

Meanwhile, cost controls have been the primary reason behind margin improvement. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said Cipla is tracking ahead of its initial cost saving guidance of Rs400-500 crore for FY21 and expects to retain part of these benefits in the coming quarters.

Some costs related to promotional spends, travel, among others, will likely to rise going ahead. Hence, investors will also monitor margins. Cipla's management though is confident about continuing to reap benefits of cost optimisation efforts.

Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) have raised their FY21-23 earnings estimates by 8-12% due to revision in their sales assumptions and cost estimates as per current outlook.

With the stock trading at 21 times FY22 estimates, gains hinge on Cipla sustaining robust growth across geographies and maintaining margin trajectory.

