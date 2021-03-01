Cipla on a firm wicket; sustaining growth momentum, margins hold key

The company’s strong chronic portfolio in the domestic market is growth supportive. Cipla had reaped benefits of covid-19 treatment drugs launched over the past few quarters. Sales of these, however, will likely to decline hereon. Though the fall will be compensated by a rebound in domestic sales especially in the acute segment, the Street will remain watchful in the near term. The company is pursuing various efforts on segment wise growth and can see potential upside from portfolio synergies under ‘One India’ initiative.

