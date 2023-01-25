Cipla Q3 net profit rises 10%2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:27 PM IST
Despite decent India perfor-mance, some weakness in the Africa business pulled down the overall show
Cipla Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹801 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, up 9.9% year-on-year. Excluding one-time tax charge on account of DTA (deferred tax asset) reversal, the adjusted net profit at ₹876 crore grew 20.2 % y-o-y and 11.0% sequentially. But it fell short of Bloomberg Consensus analysts’ estimates of ₹904.6 crore.
