Cipla’s Q1 shows all-round growth; costs savings could be tailwinds

Shares of Cipla Ltd vaulted 9% on Monday amid an all-round revenue and operating performance despite the covid-19 led supply challenges. Investors also responded to the positive commentary coming from the management on costs savings. This could sustain investor interest in the coming quarters.

Cipla’s Q1 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) was ahead of the Street. India operations' revenue growth of about 16% y-o-y was led by sharp growth in the trade generics segment. Cipla’s chronic portfolio did well during the quarter. However, the recently launched covid-19 products performance was marginal in Q1.

This was supported by the steadily improving US revenue growth, which stood at $135 million, higher than Q4’s sales of $118 million. Generic Albuterol scaled up well in Q1, which is good. The launch of two competitor’s products in this segment did impact prices though, which declined by about 25% in 2020.

Nevertheless, Cipla’s clinical trials on two more inhalers, along with generic Advair, should help consolidate its position in the respiratory space. Besides, the company is also launching niche products in the coming quarters, some of which are limited competition products.

In addition, the improved performance of the Rest of the World segment has also been impressive. Rest of the World revenues were higher than the Street’s estimates.

Further, Cipla followed the improvement in revenue with substantial savings on the costs front. The lockdown in Q1 has resulted in reduced expenditures on travel and sales promotion expenses. As a result, Cipla’s Ebitda jump of 16% y-o-y is considerable.

The management said that some of its costs savings are sustainable. The tailwinds on cost savings could aid in improving profitability in the coming quarters. In addition, research and development costs are also expected to be stable.

“Business continuity, employee safety and cost control comprise the theme for Cipla in the current pandemic period," said analysts at Morgan Stanley India in a note to clients.

Cipla’s stock has been reflecting this optimism. In 2020, the stock gained 65% sharply outperforming the Nifty Pharma index’s gains of 40%. On the back of sustained operating leverage and key launches lined up, the stock’s price-earnings multiple of about 23 times FY22 earnings may sustain.

“Delivering on recent cost control guidance can drive earning upgrades," said analysts at IDFC Securities in a client note.

