Cipla Ltd’s Q4 revenues were in sync with the market, though covid 19-related supply delays and other remediation costs cut into operating profits. Nevertheless, with the market positive on pharmaceutical companies and the improved growth prospects in the US, shares of Cipla gained 3.4% after a 24% run-up in the past year.

While the company’s US business slipped in Q4 with revenues declining about 25% year-on-year, investors are banking on growth in the US inhaler market in the coming quarters. The early approval to Cipla for the first generic version of Proventil is encouraging and will aid in expanding its base in the US market. Besides, the successful completion of phase-3 trials of generic Advair has perked up some more optimism.

“With the earlier-than-expected approval from the US FDA for the first generic version of Proventil, the successful completion of the Phase-3 clinical trial for gAdvair and the filing for another complex inhaler asset in Q4 FY20, Cipla has comprehensively addressed concerns regarding the company’s ability to crack the US inhaler market," said JM Financial Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Much of its future growth, though, would depend on how soon the company can launch key products in the US amid covid 19-related logistics issues. Cipla is likely to launch three products in the US market in the next few years. However, some of the launches are expected to take time, given logistics issues.

Cipla’s domestic formulations business is also encouraging. Domestic revenues grew 12% y-o-y to ₹1,730 crore, beating Street’s estimates. Domestic growth has been ahead of the Indian pharma market, and is steady in respiratory, cardiology and chronic segments. Trade generics growth at about 15% y-o-y is reassuring to investors.

Despite the decent growth, the company has not maintained profitability and one-time costs have marred operations. Covid 19-related impact slashed sales growth overall. Besides, raw material costs have increased markedly. This has eaten into its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which fell short of analysts’ estimates. The Q4 Ebitda margin shrunk to 17.5%, adjusted for covid related cut-off, down from 21.8% for the year-ago period.

Going ahead, some of the heavy capital expenditure for research may decline and improve cash flows, which is quite encouraging. “We expect reduced capital intensity for the US from FY2021, as R&D has now peaked, post-completion of Advair trials in FY2020, and capex will likely taper given the focus on utilising existing facilities," said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

The Cipla stock is trading at a price-earnings multiple of 31 times its FY20 earnings.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated