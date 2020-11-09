Cipla’s revenue picks up with covid sales but valuations stiff

Covid-19 drug sales have given Cipla Ltd a fair push in Q2. The firm’s revenues were a step ahead of the Street’s estimates. Cipla’s margin profile has also got a lift despite some of its sales expenses increasing sequentially. The Cipla stock, a big gainer in the pharma rally due to the lockdown, is up about 63% from its pre-covid highs. But analysts could still raise earnings due to further cost savings and a pick up in US revenue.

While covid-19 drug sales comprise about 5% of overall sales, there has also been an improvement in chronic and hospital sales. Trade generic sales have picked up too.

The only hitch in the domestic market is Cipla’s acute category sales remain in the slow lane expectedly due to better hygiene levels. Overall, the revenue growth of about 17% year-on-year (y-o-y) in domestic sales is noteworthy.

The US business growth of about 3% sequentially is fine, considering that Cipla’s product launches have been good. The Street is expecting growth to pick up in the coming quarters.

Sales growth from the recent launches in Albuterol is expected to rise in the second half. Growth in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa also gathered momentum again on the back of new launches.

Operating margins have held up well despite the sequential uptick in sales expenses. The shift in product mix, though, hit gross margins. Nevertheless, the improved operating leverage raised Ebitda margins by about 270 basis points y-o-y to 23.4% in Q2. But this improvement in margin profile in the last two quarters may come off as expenses rise.

Nevertheless, Cipla’s recovery since last year is remarkable. A ramp-up in Albuterol in the US will be watched, but the gradual pickup in US sales is encouraging. Besides, part of covid-19 drug sales is likely to persist in the coming quarters. “We have raised our earnings per share estimate by 9.6% for FY21 to factor in the benefit from cost optimization measures, better off-take of niche products in US generics, healthy traction in trade generics and increased sales of covid products," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts in a client note.

While analysts raise earnings for the coming years, some of these gains may be priced in the valuations of 24 times FY22 earnings

