Cipla’s revenue picks up with covid sales but valuations stiff

Nevertheless, Cipla’s recovery since last year is remarkable. A ramp-up in Albuterol in the US will be watched, but the gradual pickup in US sales is encouraging. Besides, part of covid-19 drug sales is likely to persist in the coming quarters. “We have raised our earnings per share estimate by 9.6% for FY21 to factor in the benefit from cost optimization measures, better off-take of niche products in US generics, healthy traction in trade generics and increased sales of covid products," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts in a client note.