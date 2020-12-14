Cipla’s stock gets a lift on Revlimid patent settlement

Cipla Ltd’s settlement of litigation related to patents for Revlimid (lenalidomide) with Bristol Myers-owned Celgene is lifting its stock as it is seen to boost earnings. The drug maker has settled the patent litigation with the innovator Celgene Corp., which will allow Cipla to sell volume-limited drugs after March 2022. The stock jumped 4% in trade on Monday.

The settlement took place months before it was expected, which indeed surprised the Street. While volume details are under wraps, note that Revlimid has sales of over $8 billion in the US. Hence, firms such as Cipla, even with limited volumes, can derive decent earnings boost after its launch.

In fact, the increase in revenues for FY23 after the Revlimid launch is expected to be at least $48 million, if not more.

“We currently forecast revenues of about $48 million, $185 million, and $150 million in FY23, FY24, FY25 respectively for Cipla with net present value of Rs35 per share," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a client note.

Cipla’s settlement with Celgene is the fourth one. In addition, there are several filers including Indian firms such as Sun Pharmaceutical Enterprises Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Cadilla Healthcare Ltd. Hence, the product could see some price erosion in the coming years.

Nevertheless, margins are quite high and hence the product should be able to generate decent cash flows for generic players. Besides, there is no limit on volumes from February 2026.

That said, analysts see an earnings upside of about 6% factoring in the new product’s sales in earnings in FY23. “We bake in Q4FY23 launch for Revlimid and increase FY2023 estimates by 6.6%," said analysts at Kotak.

However, note than any possible delay could derail earnings. That said, the timeline of the launch will also determine the potential earnings. Besides, the terms of settlement with other generic players also remains to be seen. “At this stage, there is no clarity on the eventual number of competitors. While we have assumed FY26 market share of 10% and five generics till FY24, any change in these variables can impact our net present value," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities Pvt. Ltd in a note to clients.

With the pharma stocks in focus this year, shares of Cipla have jumped about 63% in 2020. As of now, its trading at a price-earnings multiple of about 23 times earnings for FY22, which is a historically rich valuation.

