Amid high expectations, drug manufacturer Cipla Ltd disappointed posting a weaker than expected Q4 performance. The major disappointment came on the domestic front, which reported a tepid 4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. The domestic market contributes 40% to the overall earnings and is a key driver for Cipla’s growth.

The South African business (contributing about fifth to overall earnings) also remains key for the company's prospects. Cipla has its own marketing frontend in Africa. While South Africa sales could grow 14% y-o-y in constant currency terms, Sub-Saharan Africa and Cipla Global Access (SAGA) sales saw tepid 3% growth y-o-y. The Active Pharma ingredients sales decline of 10% y-o-y too limited the overall revenues growth. Hence, despite US sales rising 17% y-o-y overall revenues could still grow just 5% y-o-y.

Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said that Cipla's “Q4 results were below I-direct estimates on all fronts amid lower-than-expected formulations sales across geographies (ex-South Africa) and operational performance."

Not surprisingly, the stock fell more than 3% in morning trades on Monday.

While the company’s earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 22% year-on-year and the company’s margins expanded 239 basis points (bps), on y-o-y the margins, were down 653 bps sequentially. Q4 margins historically have remained weak compared to Q3

However, with a weak Q4 performance analyst are cutting their estimates. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have cut their earnings per share estimates by 12%/11% for FY22/FY23 respectively. These factors lower operating leverage, increased price erosion in the US base business, and inferior execution in the API segment.

In the US market, while Albuterol inhaler generics will keep driving sales during FY22, FY23 will be a year to watch out for looking at larger opportunities like Advair inhaler and others. Besides, the company has indicated that products such as Nano-paclitaxel, Lanthanum Carbonate, and other niche products, in addition to Advair inhaler generics, could drive US growth meaningfully during FY23.

Remdesivir monthly supplies are being ramped up to 5x. The company is also partnering with Merck & Co., Inc. for manufacturing and distribution of investigational oral antiviral drug Molnupiravir, currently in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19. Besides it is partnering with Roche for pan-India distribution of antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab). It is also in partnership with Eli Lilly & Co., USA for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug baricitinib. The drug is to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 hospitalised patients.

While Cipla's ramped up Covid portfolio will drive growth, the company’s strong chronic range will accrue benefits. Analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd expect domestic formulations to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% in FY21-23.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.