Cipla stock prices down on Q4 disappointment

Remdesivir monthly supplies are being ramped up to 5x. The company is also partnering with Merck & Co., Inc. for manufacturing and distribution of investigational oral antiviral drug Molnupiravir, currently in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients with Covid-19. Besides it is partnering with Roche for pan-India distribution of antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab). It is also in partnership with Eli Lilly & Co., USA for the manufacture and commercialization of the drug baricitinib. The drug is to be used in combination with remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 hospitalised patients.