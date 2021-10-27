Cipla’s decent Q2 performance provides confidence on forward prospects

In the US, the albuterol inhaler generic sales are growing well. The company has garnered more than 15% market share in the US market. The US albuterol market remains steady in terms of demand and pricing, say analysts, and this is a big positive. The good growth in albuterol inhaler sales, coupled with new launches, is taking care of pricing pressure in the US base business. Meanwhile, the analysts feel that rising clarity on launch timeline for larger products in the US market is likely to improve earnings outlook

