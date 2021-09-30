Cipla’s shares echo investors’ bet on sustained core growth

Cipla is expecting approval for generic Advair in the US market, which is believed to be a much bigger and meaningful opportunity. Besides respiratory products, Cipla continues to work on peptide-based products to build and enhance its niche pipeline for the US market. Be that as it may, most of the positives seem to be baked into its valuations. With recent gains, the stock trades at about 27 times FY22 earnings estimates, leaving little room for further upside.