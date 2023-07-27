Strong June qtr, higher margin guidance cheer Cipla’s investors1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Cipla’s Ebitda margin expanded by 233 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 310 bps sequentially to 23.6%.
Within the Nifty Pharma sectoral index, the stock of Cipla Ltd was the top gainer on Thursday, rising as much as 10%. The drug manufacturer’s June quarter (Q1FY24) results beat Street estimates. Performance across geographies was strong, boosting profit margins. Cipla’s Ebitda margin expanded by 233 basis points (bps) year-on-year and 310 bps sequentially to 23.6%. Favourable US market conditions, and improved traction for the company’s products such as chronic therapies have helped. Post Q1, analysts raised earnings estimates for the year.
