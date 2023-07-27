Strong June qtr, higher margin guidance cheer Cipla’s investors

Cipla has a steady launch pipeline for the near term, particularly in the US market. Here, timely launches are crucial to sustain the momentum. It has also taken initiatives to mitigate the risks of product launch delays due to regulatory issues at the plants by filing the products from multiple facilities. For instance, US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the company’s Goa and Indore facilities and found issues with the plant which had delayed launch of its two key products in US—gAdvair and gAbraxane. Cipla has initiated site transfer to its own facility for gAdvair while gAbraxane is derisked to contract manufacturing organization facility. The company expects to launch the products by FY25.