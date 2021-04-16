Citibank’s exit from India opens the gate for smaller banks

The upshot is that pretty much every player, big or small, would be interested in the bank’s credit card portfolio. It should be noted that the bank has lost market share to large players such as HDFC Bank and SBI Card over the past decade. Citibank’s market share is down to just 4% now from as high as 20% 10 years ago. But the upside is that Citibank’s card portfolio has witnessed a steady 15-20% growth in spends per card which is a sign of strong spending power of its customers, according to analysts at Macquarie.