City gas distribution stocks climb the wall of worry
Summary
- Stocks have risen as investors bet on GST rollout and long-term growth, despite near-term margin pressures and rising costs
State-owned city gas distribution (CGD) firms are bracing for a decline in earnings in the December quarter (Q3FY25). Blame the recent 36% average supply cut in cheaper natural gas allocated by the government. However, the rebound in CGD stocks suggests that investors are overlooking the immediate earnings hit, betting instead on the anticipated inclusion of natural gas under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).