Shares of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have slipped 7% and 10%, respectively, in the first three trading days of this week, after the US and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.
City gas distributors’ CNG margins hinge on OMC price hike call
SummaryIf OMCs do not hike prices, auto fuel volumes could gain at the expense of CNG volumes.
