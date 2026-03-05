City gas distributors’ CNG margins hinge on OMC price hike call

Private companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy may increase auto fuel prices, but state-owned OMCs may not be allowed to do so easily, as it is a politically sensitive matter. If OMCs do not hike prices, auto fuel volumes could gain at the expense of CNG volumes. If CGDs absorb higher costs, then Nomura estimates IGL and MGL’s Ebitda to drop 22% and 15%, respectively, for every 10% increase in imported gas costs. Both companies derive about 25% of their sales volume from piped natural gas (PNG) that competes with liquified petroleum gas (LPG).