Clean Science shares jump over 7% after Motilal Oswal initiates coverage

However, given the sharp appreciation in Clean Science’s shares since its listing, it is likely that near-term gains may be limited. Motilal Oswal’s analysts said, “The key risks to our recommendations are (a) the lack of innovation in future – which has helped Clean Science differentiate itself from others until now, (b) rising prices of key raw materials such as Phenol, which could suppress its gross margins, (c) any adverse ruling on the usage of any of its key products, which could affect global demand and, in turn, sales."