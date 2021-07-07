Clear Science and Technology’s favourable financials weigh on valuations

The company’s financial performance, too, remains strong. It recorded revenue growth of 14% CAGR in FY19-21 supported by higher volume growth across the segments. Helped by technology and improving realisations, the company also has been able to report regular improvement in margins. Adjusted Ebitda margin stood at 34.66%, 44.19% and 50.53%, respectively during FY19, FY20 and FY21, respectively. Return ratios have remained supportive and have seen regular improvement.