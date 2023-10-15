Tech needs a growth tonic now

Client caution. Check. Hiring slowdown. Check. Revenue guidance cut. Check. For Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd, last week’s September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings checked many boxes that suggest FY24 would be a year to forget.

Information technology (IT) company TCS raised the curtain with a mere 0.1% sequential constant currency (CC) revenue growth, accompanied by bleak management commentary and no revenue guidance. Close peer Infosys clocked revenue growth of 2.3%, beating TCS and HCL Technologies.

However, Infosys trimmed FY24 CC revenue growth guidance, by lowering the upper end of the band to 1.0-2.5% from 1.0-3.5% earlier. The reasons cited were continued weakness in discretionary spends and a delay in mega deal scale-up to FY25. As per some analysts’ estimates, this means the company’s compound quarterly growth rate could hover between flat to negative 2%, and points to weak revenue growth trajectory for Infosys in H2FY24.

Similarly, HCL lowered its FY24 CC revenue guidance (including revenue from the ASAP acquisition) to 5-6% from 6-8%. There could be a source of comfort for HCL investors as its H2FY24 performance is expected to be better than peers driven by company-specific positives including the ramp-up of Verizon deal.

That said, concerns on near-term revenue visibility remain for the sector.

Sure, the common thread of robust deal wins provides hopes that FY25 could be a relatively better year as deals get converted to faster revenue growth.

In Q2FY24, Infosys’ large deal total contract value (TCV) stood at an all-time high of $7.7 billion, as it won four mega deals. HCL’s new deal TCV of $3.97 billion was the highest ever. Meanwhile, margins expanded sequentially for these three companies in Q2FY24 aided by factors such as cost optimization measures and lower sub-contracting expenses. Infosys has maintained its FY24 earnings before interest and tax margin guidance at 20-22%. HCL management remains confident of achieving its FY24 margin guidance of 18-19%. While better margin performance could restrict further steep earnings cuts for FY24, investors are waiting for revenue growth revival. Demand uncertainty continues to cloud the sector’s FY24 earnings outlook, amid steep valuations. TCS remains the most expensive tier-1 IT stock, with FY25 price-to-earnings (PE) at 25 times, showed Bloomberg data. Infosys lags with PE of 21 times.

“Stock (Infosys) may continue to underperform peers due to no meaningful improvement in growth despite strong TCV. Hence, we believe valuation gap between TCS and Infosys may sustain given Infosys’ likely underperformance for FY24," said a PhillipCapital India report dated 12 October.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!