Client caution may hurt LTIMindtree more than peers
Summary
- LTIMindtree faces increased vulnerability due to its focus on discretionary spending, but management is optimistic about future growth and continues to pivot towards non-discretionary spending
IT company LTIMindtree's stock fell around 2% on Thursday, following dismal March quarter (Q4FY24) results. Revenue in constant currency terms fell 1.3% sequentially, marking the first decline in many quarters.
