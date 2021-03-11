Cloud will take Indian IT stocks to the moon? ICICI Sec has a note of caution

Indian IT services providers are gung-ho on the improving prospects of cloud migration technology, and so are investors in their stocks. Industry experts have indicated that they see increased traction in this segment in a post-covid era. Cloud migration refers to moving digital data and applications to a platform, which offers customers greater flexibility and reduced maintenance cost.

At a recently held IT investor forum by HDFC Securities Ltd, the management of technology giant Tata Consultancy Services said that the percentage of large enterprises that were on public/hybrid cloud was only 17-20% at the start of FY21; however, post-pandemic, it is at 30-35%. At the same forum, peers Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd said that they are seeing increased demand for their cloud offerings.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Tier-II IT companies, Mindtree Ltd and Coforge Ltd are also betting on increased revenue from cloud transformation. According to the management of Coforge, the company has closed multiple large deals in the $20 million plus bracket, which are focused on the cloud and infra services space. Coforge expects this service line to significantly lead its growth in the next two years.

However, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd have a note of caution. They point out that despite the near-term optimism over cloud services, the long-term visibility on revenue generation from any technology change is limited.

A similar euphoria around blockchain/ the internet of things over FY15-18 failed to gain scale and contribute meaningful revenue over the medium-term, they said in a report on 4 March. “In the current context, this makes us more cautious as the entire consensus optimism seems to be baked into the longer-term even as near-term revenue trajectory (FY20-23) remains constant or lower," added the report.

"We do not share the headline Street optimism on the covid-led acceleration of cloud / digital adoption for these reasons: (1) Recent reversion of traffic from digital to physical channels as the covid scare fizzles out (evident in Google mobility, card payment trends), (2) weakness in ‘incremental' sales / backlog of hyper-scalars over CY20 (better proxy for ‘acceleration'), (3) Gartner's IT spending outlook for CY21 & CY22 (broadly similar to pre-Covid and < US' N-GDP growth) and (4) moderation in optimism of hyperscalars / global techs (e.g. Facebook) underpin our assessment," ICICI's analysts wrote in the report.

Of course, ICICI’s is more or less a minority view. But it’s worth noting that revenue guidance by some global companies such as Accenture Plc do not factor in a surge in overall growth, even though their cloud services business is doing well.

The consensus view, more or less, is that cloud has taken precedence in spends among IT clients due to the pandemic-led explosion in online activity.

Analysts at domestic brokerage house Edelweiss Securities Ltd say that the increased adoption of cloud technology by customers presents a $1 trillion opportunity for the global technology services industry. For global outsourcing, this could translate into $250 billion worth of revenues and approximately incremental revenue of $175 billion for Indian IT services. Edelweiss estimates that this could result in doubling of export revenues from current $150 billion or a five-year revenue CAGR of 16–17% for Indian IT companies. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via