Cloud will take Indian IT stocks to the moon? ICICI Sec has a note of caution

At a recently held IT investor forum by HDFC Securities Ltd, the management of technology giant Tata Consultancy Services said that the percentage of large enterprises that were on public/hybrid cloud was only 17-20% at the start of FY21; however, post-pandemic, it is at 30-35%. At the same forum, peers Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd said that they are seeing increased demand for their cloud offerings.

