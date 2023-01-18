Clouds over ICICI Lombard stock3 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:59 PM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd is going through a rough patch. The general insurer continues to battle competition in motor insurance, its flagship product. This is a drag on its overall earnings growth.
